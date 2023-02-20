High prices of strawberry concern residents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :The much-awaited strawberry season has finally arrived and residents of twin cities are flocking to local markets to get their hands on the juicy red fruit.

According to a local vendor, Sheraz, the strawberries are currently selling for approximately Rs. 800 per kilogramme, which is higher than last year's prices due to factors such as weather conditions and transportation costs.

Strawberries are mostly cultivated in the areas of Lahore, Faisalabad, and Multan, he said, adding that because of the hike in petroleum prices the rates had also affected the price of strawberries.

Sheraz said that the storage life of strawberries was "only two to three days" and the retailers do not take risk of bulk purchases in times of recession.

On other hand, despite the price increase, many residents are still eager to purchase the fruit, which is known for its sweet and tart flavor and high nutritional value.

Talking to APP, a resident, Fawad Alam said that strawberries are rich in vitamins C and K along with fiber, and antioxidants.

He said nutritional value of strawberries makes them a popular choice for health-conscious individuals.

He said that strawberries were also preferred in smoothies and salads, as well as a topping for breakfast meals like pancakes and waffles.

However, a customer, Burshra Rehman expressed concern about the high price of strawberries, which can be out of reach for many families on a tight budget.

She said that strawberry juice is the favorite of all the family members and some people store the fruit to make jams and jellies. "Due to its high price now, this fruit is getting out of reach", she lamented.

Despite the challenges, the strawberry season is an exciting time for residents of twin cities and it is hoped that prices will eventually become more affordable for all at the peak of the strawberry season in the coming days.

\395