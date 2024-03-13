Open Menu

IFA Committed To Ensure Safe, Quality Of Food For Citizens: DDO Food

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2024 | 02:10 PM

IFA committed to ensure safe, quality of food for citizens: DDO Food

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Deputy Director Operations of the Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) Dr Tahira Siddique on Wednesday said that the

authority has made significant strides in ensuring the safety and quality of food for the citizens of the capital in the

last year.

Talking to APP, she said that the IFA organized 12 seminars aimed at enlightening citizens about the significance of consuming healthy food in last year, recognizing the importance of awareness and education. These seminars served

as a platform to engage with the community and disseminate crucial information regarding food safety practices.

Meanwhile, the authority prioritized the training of its staff, conducting three comprehensive sessions to enhance their capabilities in enforcing food safety regulations effectively.

This investment in staff development reflected the IFA's commitment to fostering a competent workforce dedicated to upholding food safety standards, she added.

Furthermore, IFA conducted nearly 16,000 raids, over 5,500 notices issued, and numerous awareness seminars conducted, to promote healthy food practices and cracking down on substandard food establishments.

With a firm commitment to upholding food safety standards, the authority would continue its mission of ensuring safe

and nutritious food for all, she concluded.

Related Topics

Islamabad Education All

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza shares heart-felt Ramadan message

Sania Mirza shares heart-felt Ramadan message

10 minutes ago
 LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr t ..

LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr to Iftar during Ramazan

51 minutes ago
 Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdra ..

Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU

2 hours ago
 New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

6 hours ago
Government's priority to navigate national challen ..

Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana

14 hours ago
 Women's Day declamation contest held at Women Univ ..

Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi

14 hours ago
 Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition d ..

Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise

15 hours ago
 Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political s ..

Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife

15 hours ago
 Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top ..

Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority

15 hours ago
 Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids

Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan