IFA committed to ensure safe, quality of food for citizens: DDO Food

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Deputy Director Operations of the Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) Dr Tahira Siddique on Wednesday said that the

authority has made significant strides in ensuring the safety and quality of food for the citizens of the capital in the

last year.

Talking to APP, she said that the IFA organized 12 seminars aimed at enlightening citizens about the significance of consuming healthy food in last year, recognizing the importance of awareness and education. These seminars served

as a platform to engage with the community and disseminate crucial information regarding food safety practices.

Meanwhile, the authority prioritized the training of its staff, conducting three comprehensive sessions to enhance their capabilities in enforcing food safety regulations effectively.

This investment in staff development reflected the IFA's commitment to fostering a competent workforce dedicated to upholding food safety standards, she added.

Furthermore, IFA conducted nearly 16,000 raids, over 5,500 notices issued, and numerous awareness seminars conducted, to promote healthy food practices and cracking down on substandard food establishments.

With a firm commitment to upholding food safety standards, the authority would continue its mission of ensuring safe

and nutritious food for all, she concluded.