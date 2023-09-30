IGP launches 'Friends of Police', 'Volunteers in Police' initiatives

Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has launched the 'Friends of Police' and 'Volunteers in Police' initiatives with the aim to enhance interaction with the youth and strengthen relations with citizens as well

LAHORE, (UrduPoint/APP - UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30, 2023) :Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has launched the 'Friends of Police' and 'Volunteers in Police' initiatives with the aim to enhance interaction with the youth and strengthen relations with citizens as well.

The inaugural ceremony of 'Friends of Police', 'Volunteers in Police' initiatives was organised at Alhamra Hall here on Saturday by the Lahore Police.

Students from various educational institutions, teachers, civil society representatives, eminent anchor persons and columnists participated in the ceremony. IGP Usman Anwar presented badges of 'Friends of Police' and 'Volunteers in Police' to students and citizens.

While talking about the objectives of 'Friends of Police' and 'Volunteers of Police' programme, he said that the Punjab Police were rapidly moving towards achieving the aim of citizen centric police, and the 'Friends of Police' and 'Volunteers in Police' were latest initiatives that would prove important milestones towards community policing.

The IGP said that under these programmes, young students were being made ambassadors of Punjab Police, which would strengthen the relationship between the police and the youth.

The IGP said that study tours and visits to Special Initiative Police Stations, Khidmat Centres, Tahaffuz Marakaz and Meesaq Centres would be arranged for members of the 'Friends of Police' and 'Volunteers in Police'.

They would be provided complete information about police working, public service delivery and the challenges faced by the police in society. After seeing for themselves the police office working, these students would play their role as police ambassadors in society.



The IGP said that all 735 police stations of Punjab were being upgraded to Special Initiative Police Stations, in Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Multan. The Punjab Police were building modern safe city projects with its own resources.

These projects would speed up the process of changing the traditional police station culture and policing. It would improve the quality of services being provided to citizens in an optimal environment with the help of modern technology.

The IGP said that elimination of terrorism was among the top priorities of the police. The Punjab Police were committed and engaged in eliminating terrorists as well as their facilitators and masterminds.

CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, Additional IG Operations Punjab Shahzada Sultan and DIG Operations Lahore Ali Nasir Rizvi talked about the aims and objectives of 'Friends of Police and Volunteers in Police' projects.

The speakers said that 'Friends of Police' programme was a one-day interaction with the Punjab Police. The young men, selected as 'Volunteers in Police' will spend two weeks with the Punjab Police.

It is a kind of two-week internship programme, in which these youths would be imparted knowledge about the police working at the police offices, police stations, protection centres, and service centres.



At the end of 14-day programme, certificates would be given to the police volunteers. The ASPs of Lahore Police gave a presentation on the interaction with the first batch of 'Friends of Police' and 'Volunteers in Police' programmes.

ASP Sidra, Shahar Bano, Saad Afridi, Salman and other officers including ASP Shahrukh gave a briefing about the programme, starting from Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh, participants’ visits to Safe City, Mozang Police Stations, Khitmat Centers, Tahafuz Markaz, Traffic Headquarters, and Dolphin Headquarters, etc.