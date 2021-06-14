In interview with Canadian TV, PM calls for strict action against the websites

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan says the use of terms Islamic and Islamic radical started after publication of Salman Rushdie’s book and then the 9/11, making it clear that terrorism has no religion.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 14th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for strict action against the websites fanning hatred to create a divide in humanity.

In an interview with Canadian tv which was later aired by ptv, the Prime Minister said the use of terms Islamic extremism and Islamic radical started after publication of Salman Rushdie’s book and then the 9/11.

He also urged the Muslim world to present their case at international fora and improve understanding of islam.

The Prime Minister said the use of term “Islamic radicals” shows as if there is something wrong with the religion which made them radical.

He said terrorism has no religion as extremists are found in every society.

Imran Khan said the Muslims living in western countries, not the Muslim states, suffered due to Islamophobia and called for closing the gap by improving the understanding.

The Prime Minister said the recent pattern of domestic terror in Western countries demands a heightened focus on online radicalization.

He told the interviewer that he had raised the issue with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau, describing him as a leader who understands the importance of fighting online hate and Islamophobia.

Imran Khan said that there is not enough motivation and that some international leaders, or leaders in the Western countries, actually do not understand this phenomenon.