UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Income Tax Returns Filers' Number Reaches 150,000

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 05:00 PM

Income tax returns filers' number reaches 150,000

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The number of income tax returns filers this year has increased up to 150,000 due to government's reforms initiatives.

Talking to APP, Regional Tax Office spokesperson Chaudhry Amjad Lateef said that the number of tax returns filed last year stood at 80,000. But due to reforms introduced by the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) and awareness campaign launched by the regional tax office, the number has jumped up to 150,000 this year. He said that flaxes were displayed besides distributing of pamphlets among traders.

An LCD was also installed at Station Chowk for public awareness about benefits of returns filing.

  He said that heads of all government departments were called in different meetings at regional tax office and requested them to persuade their subordinate taxpayers for filing their income tax returns. The taxpayers were also informed that they would be granted concession in various taxes and levies if they file their returns, he added.  He further said that date for filing tax return has been extended up to December 08 and the taxpayers should take benefit of this opportunity.

Related Topics

December FBR All Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture welcomes visitors to Al Fahidi Histo ..

6 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi a global centre of energy, sustainabilit ..

21 minutes ago

India violating every known international law in H ..

6 seconds ago

RSF denounces sealing of Kashmir times in IIOJK

8 seconds ago

Saudi Arabia launches national artificial intellig ..

9 seconds ago

Tonga's Taufa joins Montpellier as Test cover

12 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.