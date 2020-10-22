Income tax returns filers' number reaches 150,000

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The number of income tax returns filers this year has increased up to 150,000 due to government's reforms initiatives.

Talking to APP, Regional Tax Office spokesperson Chaudhry Amjad Lateef said that the number of tax returns filed last year stood at 80,000. But due to reforms introduced by the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) and awareness campaign launched by the regional tax office, the number has jumped up to 150,000 this year. He said that flaxes were displayed besides distributing of pamphlets among traders.

An LCD was also installed at Station Chowk for public awareness about benefits of returns filing.

He said that heads of all government departments were called in different meetings at regional tax office and requested them to persuade their subordinate taxpayers for filing their income tax returns. The taxpayers were also informed that they would be granted concession in various taxes and levies if they file their returns, he added. He further said that date for filing tax return has been extended up to December 08 and the taxpayers should take benefit of this opportunity.