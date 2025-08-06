Interior Minister strongly condemns terrorist attacks by Fitna-e-Hindustan on security forces in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned two separate terrorist incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, terming them cowardly attacks carried out by the enemies of peace, and labeled the perpetrators as agents of Fitna-e-Hindustan. The minister expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of several security personnel and assured the nation that such acts would not deter Pakistan’s resolve in the war against terrorism.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Interior Minister condemned the deadly attack on a Frontier Corps (FC) vehicle in Karak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The attack claimed the lives of four brave personnel, including Lance Naik Mehmood Shah, Sepoy Shahid, Sepoy Rauf, and the vehicle’s driver Shahpoor. The FC team was on duty when it was ambushed by terrorists believed to be backed by hostile foreign elements.

“We salute the supreme sacrifices of our brave sons of the soil,” said Mohsin Naqvi. “These heroes laid down their lives for the protection of Pakistan. Their blood will not go in vain, and we will never forget their courage.”

He extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs and assured them of the nation’s full support in this moment of grief. “The entire nation stands united with the bereaved families. Their pain is our pain, and their sacrifices will forever be remembered as symbols of national pride and resilience.”

In another tragic incident, the Interior Minister also condemned a targeted attack on police officials near Warsak Road in Peshawar, which resulted in the martyrdom of Inspector Ali Hussain and two other individuals.

Naqvi expressed deep sorrow over the loss and paid glowing tribute to the martyred police officer.

“Inspector Ali Hussain was a fearless officer of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police. He stood at the frontline in the fight against terrorism,” said the Interior Minister. “We salute him and all the brave men and women who continue to protect our country at the risk of their lives.”

Naqvi emphasized that these attacks only strengthen Pakistan’s determination to root out terrorism and its facilitators. “Such cowardly acts by Fitna-e-Hindustan and its proxies cannot shake our resolve. The fight against terrorism is not over, and we will continue till the last terrorist is eliminated from our soil.”

The Minister also directed law enforcement agencies to intensify intelligence-based operations and enhance security measures, especially in vulnerable areas. He reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of every citizen.

The country continues to grapple with cross-border terrorism and sabotage attempts by anti-Pakistan elements, but government officials, the armed forces, and security institutions have vowed to continue their mission without fear or compromise, he concluded.