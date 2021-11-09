Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad Tuesday said the nation should follow philosophy of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal as it could help attain high ranks in this world and hereafter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad Tuesday said the nation should follow philosophy of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal as it could help attain high ranks in this world and hereafter.

He was addressing a function, organised by the Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan auditorium to mark the Iqbal Day here on Tuesday.

He highlighted Iqbal's philosophy of 'Khudi' and said that basis of Iqbal's philosophy was Quran and Seerat.

The DC said the message given in Iqbal's poetry was of universal in nature and it was not correct to limit that to the East only.

Despite having a unique identity in the world, even today many people are not aware of various aspects of Iqbal's personality. Apart from being a philosophical poet, Iqbal was also a Qur'anic commentator, who was recognised by all world class intellectuals, he added.

Director FAC Zahid Iqbal said that Dr Iqbal clarified in his poetry that islam was a complete code of life and Muslims should follow the Seerat of Holy Prophet (PBUH), which was imperative for national progress and prosperity.

Earlier, the school children presented a tableau to mark the day.