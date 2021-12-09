UrduPoint.com

Irrigation Minister Visits Warsak Dam

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan here Thursday visited Warsak Dam and inspected its various sections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 )

Project Director Remodeling of Warsak Canal System, Saeed Rehman gave a detailed briefing of the project to the minister. He informed that flow of water from Warsak Dam is 500 cusecs which would increase to 1250 cusecs after completion of remodeling of Warsak canal system project.

Speaking on the occasion, minister highlighted the importance of Warsak Dam to irrigate land of provincial metropolis and Nowshera. He also assured to address the challenges relating to lack proper irrigation system and water scarcity.

Chief Engineer Sheikh Mohammad Jalil, Project Manager Remodeling of Warsak Canal System Hizar Hayat, Superintendent Engineer Peshawar Circle Alam Ishaq, Project Manager consultant Mohammad Bakhsh and other senior officials were present on the occasion.

