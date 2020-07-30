UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 263,200 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 05:20 PM

IRSA releases 263,200 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 263,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 329,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1465.35 feet, which was 79.35 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 183,700 cusecs and outflow as 125,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1229.30 feet, which was 189.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 27,400 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 188,600, 163,300 and 52,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 49,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 37,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

