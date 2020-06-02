UrduPoint.com
Kashmiri Jurist Justice Sharif Bukhari Passes Away

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 12:25 PM

Prominent Kashmiri jurist and a former judge of Lahore High Court, Syed Sharif Hussain Bukhari passed away in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Prominent Kashmiri jurist and a former judge of Lahore High Court, Syed Sharif Hussain Bukhari passed away in Lahore.

According to Kashmir Media Service, he born in 1936 in Kreeri village of Baramullah district in occupied Kashmir, Justice (retired) Sharif Bukhari received early education at Kreeri and Sopore.

He pursued his LL.B. Degree at University of Punjab, Lahore, Pakistan and started Law Practice at Lahore, in 1961. He was enrolled as Advocate of the erstwhile West Pakistan High Court in 1963 and as Advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 1968.

Later, he was enrolled as senior Advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 1999. He was enrolled as Advocate of the Supreme Court of Azad Kashmir in 1975. He retired as Judge of the Lahore High Court, Pakistan in 1998 and served as Member of AJK Legislative Assembly from 1975-1977.

Syed Sharif Hussain Bukhari breathed his last at his Lahore residence at Judges Colony, Lahore. His demise has been widely condoled

