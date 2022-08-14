MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) : Aug 14 (APP):Expressing the extreme hatred against India to mark strong protest over Delhi's forced Aug, 5, 2019 nefarious action of scrapping special status of Jammu and Kashmir state, the people of disputed Himalayan state would observe India's independence day on August 15 as Black Day.

Every year Kashmiris observe, India's all national days including the independence day as black day to condemn her constantly denying Kashmiris right to self determination besides to apprise the external world of the India's ongoing worst reign of state terrorism making people of occupied Jammu Kashmir state besieged, at gun point of over two million of her military and para military troops.

India has unleashed history's worst atrocities and state terrorism against the people in occupied Jammu and Kashmir fighting for liberation of the motherland from the forced Indian rule since past 75 years.

The observance of the scheduled Indian Independence day as black day is also aimed at to express indignation against the Indian imperialism for forcibly keeping bulk part of the State in her unlawful and forcible occupation for past 75 years, organizers said.

"Anti-India rallies followed by protest demonstrations in all small and major cities and towns at both sides of the LoC, will be hallmark of the day", an AJK govt. spokesman told APP here Friday.

"Participants of the protest rallies will wear black bands around their arms as a sign of hatred against India, according to the organizers of the special black day programs. Black flags will be hoisted atop the private and buildings by the protesting Kashmiris at both sides of the LoC", according to the reports.

In Azad Jammu & Kashmir, anti-India rallies will be staged and processions will be brought out in all small and major cities including AJK's capital city of Muzafferabad and all other nine district headquarters of Mirpur, Kotli, Bagh, Bhimbher, Palandri, Rawalakot, Haveili, Jhelum Valley and Neelam valley by the people belonging to walks of life to reiterate severe hatred against the Indian imperialism.

Participants of the rallies will march in major city streets carrying black banners and placards to express hatred against India for turning the Indian-occupied Jammu Kashmir the world's largest prison perpetuating brutalities and human rights abuses in the occupied state since August 05, 2019 – the black day in Jammu & Kashmir State's history following revocation of the special status of the disputed Jammu & Kashmir at the gun point by the despotic and fascist BJP-led Indian government.

In Mirpur, DC Ch. Amjad Iqbal told APP here on Sunday that major protest rally to observe the Indian Independence day as black day will be taken from District Courts premise on Monday at 10.30 am under the auspices of the National Events Organizing Committee Mirpur district, the grand forum of all public representative organizations representing all segments of the civil society, according to the local authorities.

A large number of people from all shades of public opinion will attend, like all previous years to observe the Indian independence day as Black day, the authorities underlined.

APP / AHR.