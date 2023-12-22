Open Menu

Kh Asif Submits Nomination Papers For NA-71, PP-46, PP-47

Published December 22, 2023

Kh Asif submits nomination papers for NA-71, PP-46, PP-47

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Former Federal minister for defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif submitted his nomination papers for National Assembly Constituency NA-71 and provincial Constituencies PP-46 and PP-47, as a candidate of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) from Sialkot.

While talking to the media, he said a decision would be taken in consultation with colleagues about the provincial constituency to contest election.

In response to a question regarding the police raid on Usman Dar's house, Khawaja Asif said he was not aware of it. "When we were in government, an incident happened for which I apologise. Now there is a caretaker government, courts and administration is there, he added.

He advised his political opponents to seek relief from the caretaker government, and if they have any problem with him, they should move the courts of law.

Kh Asif said his family and he had been doing politics for the past 70 years, and he also faced various accusations during that period. Kh Asif said accusations were made against politicians unfortunately, such accusations were made which have no linkages. "I request them [political opponents] to contest elections, and let people of Sialkot decide, the decision taken by people will be acceptable to all," he said.

Later, PML-N candidate Hafiz Shahid also submitted nomination papers for National Assembly Constituency NA-70.

