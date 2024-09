KP govt. releases additional grant of Rs 600 mln for TMAs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Finance Department has released an additional grant of Rs. 600 million for various Town Municipal Administrations (TMA).

The grant has been issued under financial year 2024-25 for salaries and pensions of TMA employees.

The KP finance department has issued Rs. 5 million for TMA Hawailian, Rs 10 million for TMA Batagram, Rs.

15 million for Bannu, Rs. 37.4 million for Charsadda, Rs. 15 million for Charsadda, Rs. 45.36 million for D I Khan, Rs. 11.65 million for Upper Dir, Rs. 10 million for Hungu, Rs. 36.75 million for Haripur, Rs. 10 million for Karak, Rs. 48.6 million for Tank, Rs. 15 million for Swabi, Rs. 35.3 million for Nowshera, Rs. 14.88 million for Takht Bhai, Rs. 30.15 million for Mardan, Rs. 28 million for Lakki Marwat and Rs. 11.21 million has been released for TMA Kohat.