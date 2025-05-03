KP repatriates 1,296 more Afghan nationals; total exceeds 530,000 since Sept 2023

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continued repatriation of Afghan refugees, sending 1,296 undocumented individuals to Afghanistan yesterday.

According to a Saturday statement from the provincial home department, 33 more undocumented Afghans were repatriated via the Angoor Adda border.

In addition to 1,296 Afghanis who crossed at Torkham. Since September 2023, a total of 530,286 people have been sent back to Afghanistan from the province, including 32,503 Afghan Citizen Card holders and 19,228 undocumented individuals through Torkham.