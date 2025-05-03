KP Repatriates 1,296 More Afghan Nationals; Total Exceeds 530,000 Since Sept 2023
Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2025 | 05:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continued repatriation of Afghan refugees, sending 1,296 undocumented individuals to Afghanistan yesterday.
According to a Saturday statement from the provincial home department, 33 more undocumented Afghans were repatriated via the Angoor Adda border.
In addition to 1,296 Afghanis who crossed at Torkham. Since September 2023, a total of 530,286 people have been sent back to Afghanistan from the province, including 32,503 Afghan Citizen Card holders and 19,228 undocumented individuals through Torkham.
