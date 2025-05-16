KUST Observes Youm-e-Tashakur In Solidarity With Pakistan Armed Forces
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2025 | 08:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) A dignified Youm-e-Tashakur ceremony was held at the Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST) on the special instructions of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Syed Zafar Ilyas, to pay tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces for the successful military operation Bunyan Marsus.
The event was attended by a large number of students, faculty members, and administrative officials, including Registrar Rauf Khan, Dean of Management Sciences Dr. Dilawar Khan, Dean of Biological Sciences Dr. Muhammad Jameel, QEC Director Dr. Zeeshan Bangash, Public Relations Officer Rashid Ishaq, Co-curricular Activities Incharge Dr. Jan Alam, Planning Director Dr. Tariq Jan, Controller of Examinations Bahadur Khan, Admin Director Asad Habib, ORIC Director Nader Sarfraz, Works Director Altaf Hussain, Journalism Lecturer Amna Gul, and Event Manager Rubail Nazir.
Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Dilawar Khan praised the bravery and resolve shown by Pakistan’s armed forces in defending the country against aggression. He urged the youth to learn from the discipline, sacrifice, and spirit of the military.
The event concluded with a solidarity walk, starting from the university auditorium to the main entrance (Zero Point), where participants carried national flags, banners, and placards inscribed with messages of patriotism, unity, and national defense.
