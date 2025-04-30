Labour Union Sialkot President Promises Workers’ Welfare
Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2025 | 05:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) President Labour Union Sialkot Nazir Ahmed Naji has said "we have always worked for welfare of workers and we will continue to do so in future".
Talking to ‘APP’ regarding May-1 Labour Day, he said that by the grace of Allah Almighty, "we have built a social security hospital for our workers in Sialkot, where workers and their families are benefiting from medical treatment facilities".
In addition, a welfare office has been built, while a school named Quaid-e-Azam Public School has been built for the education of the children of the workers, where thousands of boys and girls are studying, he added.
General Secretary Labour Union Sialkot Mian Muhammad Iqbal said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is taking very important steps for workers. The announcement of ration cards for workers is a very important step. He requested Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz to ensure implementation of minimum wage of Rs. 37,000 per month for workers.
General Secretary Power Looms Mehr Qaiser was also present, who requested Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to expand Social Security Hospital Sialkot's beds to 100 so that problems of ailing workers could be addressed.
