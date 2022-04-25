UrduPoint.com

Lahore Police Get Into Action To Trace Dua Zahra

Farrukh Shahbaz Warraich (@ItsFSW) Published April 25, 2022 | 10:49 PM

Lahore police get into action to trace Dua Zahra

The police have not confirmed whereabouts of missing 14 years old girl.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 25th, 2022) The Lahore police recieved marriage certificate of Dua Zahra from Karachi police and started investigation into it.

The police, however, did not confirm that whether Dua was recovered or not. But the police launched operation and conducted raids at the addresses given in the marriage certificate of Dua Zahra.

"We raided address of man Zaheer in Haveli Lakha mentioned in marriage certificate but he was not there," said the police.

The local people in Sher Shah Colony in Lahore also told the police that they did not know about Zaheer.

"Additional Inspector-General (Ghulam Nabi Memon) did not confirm whether the police found Dua or not," the missing 14-year-old girl's father said.

Additional IG Ghulam Nabi Memon asked him if the news airing on tv about Dua Zehra was authentic.

Kazmi said that he informed the police officer that he did not know about her recovery and asked him to verify it as he was an official related to the government.

The father of Dua said, "A nikkah nama attributed to my daughter is fake because her age is written as 18 years," pointing out that his daughter was below 14.

He said he did not recognise any of the Names written in the nikah nama. “These all names are new for me,” he added.

Karachi also police said that Dua tied the nuptial knot with a boy — who is a resident of Lahore. The marriage certificate of the teenager has been obtained by the police and is being verified.

But commenting on the reports of her recovery, Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) Operations Dr Abid Khan said Lahore police have shared the girl's nikkah nama with their Karachi counterpart and are using the document to trace her.

Dr Khan added that Lahore and Karachi police are in contact with each other, and assured the public that the police would find her soon.

Dua went missing a week ago from Alflah area of Karachi. The victim family said they would end their lives if their daughter was not recovered.

Another missing girl, Nimra Kazmi got married with a man namely Najeeb in Dera Ghazi Khan. She stated that she married him with her free will.

