Lahore-Sialkot Motorway likely to be completed next year

About 70 per cent work of under-construction 89-kilometre Lahore-Sialkot Motorway has been completed and it is expected that the project would be completed next year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :About 70 per cent work of under-construction 89-kilometre Lahore-Sialkot Motorway has been completed and it is expected that the project would be completed next year.

An official of National Highway Authority (NHA) informed APP on Monday that Lahore-Sialkot Motorway(SLM) was being constructed at the cost of Rs43.84 billion. Construction of the four-lane Lahore-Sialkot Motorway has been divided in four sections on Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) basis had started in February 2017.

The official said the motorway has seven interchanges, eight flyovers, 40 bridges and 70 underpasses.

It would be linked with Lahore-Islamabad Motorway (M-2) and Grand Trunk Road (N-5) through Lahore link road near Kala Shah Kaku.

He said that the motorway would help reduce travel distance between Sialkot and Lahore and would open new vistas of socio-economic and human development in Sialkot region.

The motorway's east bound exits include Lahore, Sialkot Bypass, Kala Khatai, Narowal, Wahndo, Mundeke, Pasrur and Sialkot while its west bound exits include Kala Shah Kaku (M-2 inter-change), Muridke, Eimanabad, Gujranwala City, Daska, and Wazirabad.

/395