UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore-Sialkot Motorway Likely To Be Completed Next Year

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 04:54 PM

Lahore-Sialkot Motorway likely to be completed next year

About 70 per cent work of under-construction 89-kilometre Lahore-Sialkot Motorway has been completed and it is expected that the project would be completed next year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :About 70 per cent work of under-construction 89-kilometre Lahore-Sialkot Motorway has been completed and it is expected that the project would be completed next year.

An official of National Highway Authority (NHA) informed APP on Monday that Lahore-Sialkot Motorway(SLM) was being constructed at the cost of Rs43.84 billion. Construction of the four-lane Lahore-Sialkot Motorway has been divided in four sections on Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) basis had started in February 2017.

The official said the motorway has seven interchanges, eight flyovers, 40 bridges and 70 underpasses.

It would be linked with Lahore-Islamabad Motorway (M-2) and Grand Trunk Road (N-5) through Lahore link road near Kala Shah Kaku.

He said that the motorway would help reduce travel distance between Sialkot and Lahore and would open new vistas of socio-economic and human development in Sialkot region.

The motorway's east bound exits include Lahore, Sialkot Bypass, Kala Khatai, Narowal, Wahndo, Mundeke, Pasrur and Sialkot while its west bound exits include Kala Shah Kaku (M-2 inter-change), Muridke, Eimanabad, Gujranwala City, Daska, and Wazirabad.

/395

Related Topics

Lahore Motorway Road Gujranwala Sialkot Narowal Daska Wazirabad Muridke Pasrur February NHA 2017 (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Putin, Russian Security Council Discuss Normandy F ..

1 minute ago

Russia's Matviyenko Praises Law on Labeling Person ..

1 minute ago

UK driver admits two charges after bodies found in ..

1 minute ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) shifts its reg ..

1 minute ago

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen. Zuba ..

9 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar called o ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.