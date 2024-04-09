LESCO Detects 307 Power Pilferers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 09, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 307 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 204th day of grand anti-power theft campaign.
The LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 140 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 15 have been arrested by the respective police.
Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.
On the 204th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units.
Among the seized connections 09 were commercial, 02 agricultural and 396 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 199,585 units as detection bill amounting to Rs6.724 million.
Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged Rs 488,000 detection bill to an electricity pilferer in Old Anarkali area; Rs 200,000 detection bill to a power pilferer in Johar Town; Rs 160,000 detection bill to an electricity thief in Shahdara Town; and Rs 99,000 fine in the form of detection bill to a customer stealing electricity in Manawan area.
During the 204 days of the grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 71,834 power connections and 69,253 FIRs have been registered against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations, while 29,001 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 87,748,606 detection units worth Rs 3,304,261,447 to all the power pilferers.
