LESCO detects 378 power pilferers in 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 378 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 194th day of grand anti-power theft campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 182 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

On the 194th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units.

Among the seized connections 13 were commercial, 02 agricultural and 363 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 366,733 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 16.311 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged Rs 8.440 million detection bill to an electricity pilferer in Gawalmandi area; Rs 500,000 detection bill to a power pilferer in Akbari Gate area; Rs 261,000 detection bill to an electricity thief in Shahdara Town; and Rs 223,000 fine in the form of detection bill to a customer stealing electricity in Mandi Usman Wala area.

During the 194 days of the grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 67,318 power connections and 65,464 FIRs have been registered against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations, while 20,100 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 84,539,603 detection units worth Rs 3,204,252,210 to all the power pilferers.