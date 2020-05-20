Level of violence, torture, HR violations in IOJK under Modi regime unprecedented

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Kashmir is no stranger to Indian state repression. Since 1947, successive Indian governments have brutalized Kashmiris and denied them their right to self-determination.

"Yet the level of violence, torture and human rights violations being committed by Indian security forces under the Modi government now is unprecedented — even for Kashmir," an article published in a US daily newspaper The Washington Times said.

At a time when other countries are facilitating the free flow, exchange and sharing of information to fight the pandemic, India has imprisoned Kashmiris in an information black hole.

As if this was not enough, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sneakily introduced a new ordinance to effect demographic change in Kashmir [Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir], believing that the world would be too distracted to notice, the article added, In August 2019, India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party tried to annex the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

With the stroke of a pen, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government made a mockery of international law, undid decades of international diplomacy, violated its own constitutional commitments and pulled the rug out from underneath the Kashmiri people, it added.

Kashmir had already been under a state of continuous siege for the past nine months. Now, the novel coronavirus pandemic has given India another excuse to impose a lockdown within a lockdown. Kashmir is, in effect, under a "double lockdown," the article noted.

An article published in the Global Village Space, a news portal, viewed that India's hostility towards Pakistan and Kashmiris grew phenomenally after Modi took over power in June 2014.

In IOK (Indian Occupied Kashmir), the Kashmiri youth were systematically eliminated. Rape was used as a weapon of war and pellet guns were used against the children to blind them to break the will of Kashmiris.

To change the demography of IOK, new colonies were constructed where Hindu Pundits and retired servicemen were settled in big numbers. Refugees from Azad Kashmir were awarded lands and houses in IOK.

India's brutalities against Kashmiris and hatred against Pakistan scaled new heights in the aftermath of engineered terror attack in Pulwama on February 14, last year.

Irrespective of the Indian atrocities and denial of fundamental rights, the Kashmiri people continued their struggle for their right of self-determination and reminded the United Nations to play its role and resolve the Kashmir issue under UNSC resolutions. For over 8 months, the people of Kashmir locked up in the biggest open jail are subjected to horrendous atrocities committed by 9 lac Indian forces and 30,000 R\932SS gangsters. They are cut off from the world with no internet facility. Encouraged by whole-hearted support of the US, Israel, Europe and the oil-rich Gulf States, India is now threatening to annex Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan. After August 5, 2019, the passion of the Kashmiris mixed with hate got converted into deep-seated revenge. All shades of Kashmiris irrespective of religious divides have started hating the Modi regime. This is altogether a new phenomenon which has never happened before, the article noted.