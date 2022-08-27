UrduPoint.com

Malaysian Council General Opens Education Fair

Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2022 | 07:25 PM

Malaysian Council General opens education fair

Karachi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :The Education Malaysia Global Services (EMGS) launched "Study in Malaysia Education Fair" here Saturday, offering the aspiring students and their parents a unique opportunity to interact and get the first-hand information about higher study options in Malaysia.

Chief Executive Officer of EMGS Mohd Radzlan bin Jalaludin and the Consul General Malaysia in Karachi Khairul Nazran Abd Rahman jointly inaugurated the Malaysian Education Fair, which is also scheduled to be held in Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore.

"EMGS is actively preparing a variety of programs to promote the uniqueness of higher education experience in Malaysia to international students from all over the world, especially from Pakistan," said Mr. Mohd Radzlan bin Jalaludin, adding that they were happy to see a rising trend in student applications from Pakistani students who wish to study in Malaysia.

He said that following the success of the similar events in the middle East & North Africa, South Asia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, Oceania and Europe, EMGS was thrilled to provide institutions an equal chance to be on-the-ground, to meet students and their parents and have a face-to-face interaction with the university officials.

It is pertinent to mention that the Fair is aimed at providing complete information to the students on backgrounds, programs, fee structures, career pathways.

The Discover Education Malaysia portal is also a one-stop information portal about higher education institutions in Malaysia.

Both Pakistan and Malaysia have established a long-standing exchange and cooperation in education.

Malaysia has become one of the most preferable study destinations by the Pakistani students as it is house of the world's leading institutes including International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM), University Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), Asia Pacific University of Technology and Innovation (APU), Imperium International College, Newcastle University Medicine Malaysia, UNITAR International University, UCSI University, Open University Malaysia (OUM), SEGi University and Colleges to name a few.

EMGS is a company limited by guarantee ("CLBG") under the purview of the Ministry of Higher Education Malaysia, which is responsible for promoting Malaysia as the international education hub of choice and to position Malaysia among the Top 10 education destinations.

It is also the principal body that manages the movement of international students in Malaysia including facilitating visa processing.

