Man killed by train while crossing railway track

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) A 65-year-old man was killed after being struck by Rail car 101, en-route from Lahore to Rawalpindi, while attempting to cross the railway track, rescue sources said.

The deceased was identified as Mansoor Aziz, son of Abdul Aziz, a resident of Mohalla Noorpur Padhay, Gujrat.

Rescue officials stated that the body was recovered in the presence of railway police and, after completing necessary legal formalities, was handed over to the family at their request.