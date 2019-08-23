UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Suffers Acid Attack Over Monetary Dispute In Rajanpur

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 07:19 PM

Man suffers acid attack over monetary dispute in Rajanpur

A young man suffered burns after acid was poured on him while he was going to home of his friend to get back the money his friend had borrowed in Jampur city on Friday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :A young man suffered burns after acid was poured on him while he was going to home of his friend to get back the money his friend had borrowed in Jampur city on Friday.

Police said Khawar had borrowed Rs 18,000 from his friend Tanweer, who was insisting on its return.

Khawar called Tanweer to his home at Mohallah Kot Peeran Shah on the pretext of returning the money. However, when Tanweer reached the street where his friend's house was located, Khawar allegedly poured acid on his body and fled the scene.

SHO Jampur city Malik Ramzan Shahid said that the accused had been arrested and investigation had been launched into the attack.

Injured Tanweer was shifted to hospital for treatment.

Related Topics

Attack Young Man Jampur Money From

Recent Stories

Biker Shot Man Dead in Central Berlin - Police

2 minutes ago

Lahore High Court committee to discuss disciplinar ..

2 minutes ago

England 67 all out in third Ashes Test

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Medical Association writes open letter to ..

2 minutes ago

Saleem Baig urges regional PEMRA to expedite drive ..

16 minutes ago

Nation united for Kashmir cause against Hindu extr ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.