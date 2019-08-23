Man suffers acid attack over monetary dispute in Rajanpur

A young man suffered burns after acid was poured on him while he was going to home of his friend to get back the money his friend had borrowed in Jampur city on Friday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :A young man suffered burns after acid was poured on him while he was going to home of his friend to get back the money his friend had borrowed in Jampur city on Friday.

Police said Khawar had borrowed Rs 18,000 from his friend Tanweer, who was insisting on its return.

Khawar called Tanweer to his home at Mohallah Kot Peeran Shah on the pretext of returning the money. However, when Tanweer reached the street where his friend's house was located, Khawar allegedly poured acid on his body and fled the scene.

SHO Jampur city Malik Ramzan Shahid said that the accused had been arrested and investigation had been launched into the attack.

Injured Tanweer was shifted to hospital for treatment.