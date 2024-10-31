Open Menu

Mayor Karachi Congratulates To Hindu Community On Diwali

Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2024 | 09:03 PM

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Hindu community living in Pakistan and around the world on the occasion of their biggest religious festival, Diwali

He stated that this festival of lights brings a message of unity, peace, and joy.

He congratulated the Hindu community in Pakistan and worldwide on the happiness of Diwali, expressing that we all share in their joy on this festive occasion and extend our sincere congratulations.

Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab remarked that the role of the Hindu and scheduled caste communities in Pakistan's development has always been significant.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is a defender of the rights of religious minorities and a proponent of religious tolerance.

The PPP has provided representation to the Hindu community in government and administrative positions, which is evidence that our party aims to see people from all backgrounds, religions, and communities actively participating in the democratic process.

He said that we believe in providing opportunities for all individuals to contribute to the country's development and prosperity.

He added that Pakistanis can only advance their country when they are united and organized, and the efforts of the Pakistan Peoples Party will continue in this regard.

