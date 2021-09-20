UrduPoint.com

MDCAT: Lahore High Court Issues Notice To PMC For Thursday

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 09:06 PM

The Lahore High Court Monday issued notice to Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) for Thursday to submit a reply to a petition, filed for stopping the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) process and holding the exams on the same day, across the province

LHC judge Justice Muzamil Akhtar Shabir heard the case. A student Hadiya Khalid had filed a writ petition in the LHC through her counsel Agha Intizar Ali Imran Advocate for stopping the MDCAT process and holding the exams on the same day across the province.

The appellant took the position that as per the schedule of MDCAT 2021, being held from Sept 1 to 30, those who had been asked to take the test in the beginning of Sept, were given only one month time period for preparation for the entry test, whereas those scheduled to take the test in the end of September, were given almost two months for the purpose, which was sheer discrimination.

The appellant pleaded that the court should cancel the MDCAT 2021, reschedule it and hold the entry test "on a date", as required by Section 18 of the PMC Act 2020, approved by the Council. It would enable the petitioner and all the students/candidate to take the MDCAT afresh with a fair chance in the transparent manner to secure the ends of justice, the plea said.

