Meeting Decides Complete Implementation Of Traffic Rules

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 10:02 PM

A meeting of district administration chaired by Commissioner Malakad, Riaz Khan Mehsud decided to ensure implementation of traffic rules and impound unregistered motorcycles

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :A meeting of district administration chaired by Commissioner Malakad, Riaz Khan Mehsud decided to ensure implementation of traffic rules and impound unregistered motorcycles.

The meeting held at Commissioner Secretariat Saidu Sharif among other was attended by District Police Officer, Syed Ashfaq Anwar, Secretary Regional Transport Authority, Hamid Ali, Assistant Commissioner, Traffic Magistrate, Excise and Taxation Officer and Motor Vehicle Examiner.

It has been decided to launch comprehensive campaign against all illegal motorcycles in district Swat from July 20. All the concerned departments have given task of ensure success of the campaign by effective liaison.

The meeting decided to extend the campaign to other districts after achieving the desired results in district Swat. The meeting taking notice of the increased traffic accidents also reviewed recommendations forwarded to reduce mishaps on roads.

It was decided that action would be taken against without helmet motorcyclists and filling stations would be directed not to give patrol to them.

Similarly Police and Excise department would launch joint operation against tempered and unregistered motorcycles. Excise department was also directed to accelerate registration process and issue driving licenses to applicants within fourteen days period.

Meeting was told that the main reason of increased number of motorcycles in Swat was availability of two-wheelers on easy installments.

Riaz Khan Mehsud stressed for creating maximum public awareness for avoiding the traffic accidents as well as launching vigorous campaign by the concerned departments in this connection.

Pakistan

