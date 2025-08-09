Minister Inspects Under Construction Mardan Sports Complex
Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2025 | 08:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Minister for food, Zahir Shah Toru Saturday inspected ongoing developmental projects at Mardan Sports Complex, urging officials to ensure timely completion and maintain best quality construction standards.
Regional Sports Officer Muhammad Sulaiman briefed the minister on progress of project, highlighting its importance to community. Toru emphasized that the sports complex is a vital hub for region's youth, offering a space for healthy activities and promotion of a sporting culture.
He added that under the leadership of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, provincial government is committed to upgrading public's standard of living by providing essential services and amenities, including improved sports facilities.
Sports play a profound and multifaceted role in society, extending far beyond physical activity. On a larger scale, organized sports contribute to economic growth, foster national pride, and can even serve as a platform for international diplomacy, the minister said.
Recent Stories
Actor Faisal Khan alleges his brother Aamir Khan confined him at home for a year
Fire breaks out at historic Cordoba mosque-cathedral in Spain
UAE carries out 67th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip under 'Birds of Goodness' op ..
WhatsApp deletes 6.8 million fraudulent accounts worldwide in first half of 2025
Karachi Inter Board HSC Pre-Medical Results 2025: Female students secure top thr ..
PM directs to resolve ongoing water, electricity issues in Gwadar
Security forces kill 47 khawarij near Pakistan, Afghanistan border
Thirty nine Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip during past 24 hours, bringing dea ..
SC to hear Imran Khan’s bail appeals in eight May 9 cases on August 12
PSL ranked world’s second most entertaining cricket league by BBC
Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Israeli decision to occupy Gaza ..
UNRWA warns of severe shortage of hygiene supplies in Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balochistan CM asserts state authority against armed militants47 seconds ago
-
Minister inspects under construction Mardan Sports Complex51 seconds ago
-
Accused arrested involved in hawala-hundi52 seconds ago
-
Roshan Gardezi offers condolences to Senate Chairman54 seconds ago
-
KP assembly to be digitized for efficiency: SACM11 minutes ago
-
DERC launches aggressive plan to fight dengue outbreak11 minutes ago
-
"Spirit of Pakistan" week-long Independence Day festivities start in Birmingham11 minutes ago
-
Jashin e Azadi grand firework show on August 13 midnight at Karnal Sher stadium: DC11 minutes ago
-
PML-N to announce candidates for by-polls soon21 minutes ago
-
Railways digitalization, upgradation, outsourcing projects to be completed this year: Hanif Abbasi21 minutes ago
-
FIA Lahore arrests human trafficker involved in visa fraud21 minutes ago
-
55 probationary officers deployed in flood-affected districts21 minutes ago