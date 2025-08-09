Open Menu

Minister Inspects Under Construction Mardan Sports Complex

Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2025 | 08:50 PM

Minister inspects under construction Mardan Sports Complex

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Minister for food, Zahir Shah Toru Saturday inspected ongoing developmental projects at Mardan Sports Complex, urging officials to ensure timely completion and maintain best quality construction standards.

Regional Sports Officer Muhammad Sulaiman briefed the minister on progress of project, highlighting its importance to community. Toru emphasized that the sports complex is a vital hub for region's youth, offering a space for healthy activities and promotion of a sporting culture.

He added that under the leadership of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, provincial government is committed to upgrading public's standard of living by providing essential services and amenities, including improved sports facilities.

Sports play a profound and multifaceted role in society, extending far beyond physical activity. On a larger scale, organized sports contribute to economic growth, foster national pride, and can even serve as a platform for international diplomacy, the minister said.

