Punjab Police Pay Tribute To Pakistan Armed Forces On 'Youm-e-Tashakur'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2025 | 10:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The Punjab Police on Friday marked Youm-e-Tashakur (Gratitude Day) by paying a historic tribute to the valor and sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces across the province.
According to the spokesperson for the Punjab Police, Quran Khawani was held in police lines and offices across province, including Lahore, for the martyrs of operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos. Police officers and personnel also prayed for the safety and security of the nation.
Regional Police Officers (RPOs), City Police Officers (CPOs) and District Police Officers (DPOs) participated in flag hoisting ceremonies, laid flowers at the memorials of the martyrs and offered Fateha.
The well-trained police contingents also saluted the brave soldiers who had embraced martyrdom in service to the nation.
Additionally, RPOs, CPOs and DPOs met with the families of martyrs, presented them with flowers and gifts as a gesture of solidarity, the spokesperson added.
To express solidarity with the Pakistan Armed Forces, the Punjab Police organised Gratitude Day rallies, which were held under their supervision.
The spokesperson also mentioned that police buildings across the province, including Lahore, were illuminated for the occasion.
Various individuals from different walks of life attended the Youm-e-Tashakur events organised by the Punjab Police.
