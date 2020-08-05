MNA, MPAs condemn attack on JI rally

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :MNA Fahim Khan and MPAs Arslan Taj, Rabistan Khan and Bilal Ghaffar Wednesday strongly condemned hand grenade attack on Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) rally in the metropolis.

They said that the attack on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal was the conspiracy of enemies.

They said that such incidents were the steps to destabilize peace of the city.

'Anti-state elements cannot suppress the voice of Pakistan in favour of Kashmiris', they said.

They also prayed for the speedy recovery of those who injured in the attack.