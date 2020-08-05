UrduPoint.com
MNA, MPAs Condemn Attack On JI Rally

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 09:20 PM

MNA, MPAs condemn attack on JI rally

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :MNA Fahim Khan and MPAs Arslan Taj, Rabistan Khan and Bilal Ghaffar Wednesday strongly condemned hand grenade attack on Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) rally in the metropolis.

They said that the attack on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal was the conspiracy of enemies.

They said that such incidents were the steps to destabilize peace of the city.

'Anti-state elements cannot suppress the voice of Pakistan in favour of Kashmiris', they said.

They also prayed for the speedy recovery of those who injured in the attack.

More Stories From Pakistan

