Moderate And Heavy Rain Predicted For Most Parts Of KP

Muhammad Irfan Published July 27, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Moderate and heavy rain predicted for most parts of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Wednesday predicted widespread, moderate and heavy rain with chances of thunderstorm in most parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Haripur, Buner, Shangla, Swat, Malakand, Lower & Upper Dir, Chitral, Bajaur, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Mohmand, Kohat, Hangu, Kurram, Orakzai districts during next 24 hours.

The Meteorological Center further said that scattered rain with thunderstorm and strong wind was also expected in Tank, D I Khan, North and South Waziristan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Karak districts. The heavy rains may cause flash flooding in local nullahs and hill torrents in the province.

It said heavy fall may also generate flash flood in D I Khan, Bannu, Kohat, Swabi and Mardan cities. The highest temperature recorded in the province was 38 °C in Bannu.

