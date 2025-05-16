Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Pays Tribute To Martyrs On Youm-e-Tashakur At Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) Headquarters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2025 | 10:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) Headquarters, on the occasion of Youm-e-Tashakur (Gratitude Day), where he was warmly welcomed by Director General Major General Muhammad Atif Bin Akram.

The minister paid homage to the sacrifices of the martyrs by visiting the Martyrs’ Memorial, laying flowers and reciting Fateha.

During his visit, Interior Minister Naqvi praised the unwavering courage and sacrifices of the martyrs, meeting with their families to offer support.

Addressing their concerns, he emphasized the government's commitment to resolving any issues they face, acknowledging the martyrs as the pride of the nation. He reiterated that the entire country stands in solidarity with the martyrs' families, highlighting the unparalleled sacrifices made by the Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) in safeguarding the nation. The minister also commended the professionalism and dedication of the Rangers' officers and personnel before recording his impressions in the guest book.

