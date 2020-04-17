UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mosques Witness Rush Of People During Friday Prayer Across Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 02:42 PM

Mosques witness rush of people during Friday prayer across Pakistan

Thousands of people gathered at mosques by defying lockdown warnings to offer Friday prayers across the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 17th, 2020) Amid lockdown due to Coronavirus pandemic, thousands of people gathered to offer Friday prayer in mosques across the country today.

The police and district administration failed to enforce Section 144 imposed earlier to control spread of Coronavirus in the country as thousands of people gathered in mosques to offer Namaz-i-Juma amid fears of the virus.

According to the reports, huge crowd of people were seen in all major mosques under control of private administration in the country. However, thin attendance was reported in mosques which were under the government control and provincial Auqaf departments.

There were conflicting views about the gathering of the people and offering prayer amid fears of Coronavirus as some criticized and many others appreciated it, saying that people should intend to Almighty Allah to seek his forgiveness instead of getting away and staying at homes.

There was comparatively very few people at Badshadhi mosque in Lahore and similarly Masjid Wazir Khan and Muslim Masjid in Lohari in provincial capital of Punjab. However, there was very big crowd there at the mosque of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Paksitan where Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi led Friday prayer. Similarly, the mosques located in small mohallas were also witnessed with huge number of people.

“Why should I fear when I believe that life and death is in the hands of God?,” said Awais Ali, a faithful in Bilal Gunj area. “I came to offer prayer and to seek forgiveness and blessings of Almighty Allah instead of staying at home at this testing time,” he said.

He also said that people must come to God and surrender themselves before HIM amid fears of this global pandemic.

The religious scholars preached the people that the pandemic would never do any wrong to them unless the will of God and urged them to offer prayers collectively at mosques.

“We will continue our prayers and other activities like aitekaaf during upcoming holy month of Ramazan and we don’t care of this virus,” said Maulana Tahir Raza, a prayer leader and religious scholar. He said they believed in treatment and care but it did not mean that they should abandon mosques.

A couple of days ago, Renowned religious scholar Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman categorically said that the prayers and aitekaaf would continue as per schedule during the upcoming holy month of Ramazan. He said the respected lockdowns but it did not mean that they should ignore mosques and should avoid offering prayers there due to Coronavirus.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab God Prayer Mosque Muslim Mufti All Government Khadim Hussain Rizvi Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Taliban Boosting Activities in Afghanistan's North ..

18 minutes ago

Webinar on Kashmir recommends steps to avoid ignor ..

16 minutes ago

River Kabul continues to flow in high flood

18 minutes ago

SHO suspended in Faisalabad

19 minutes ago

Millions in Southern Africa Face Hunger Due to COV ..

19 minutes ago

South Korea Records Highest Surge in Unemployment ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.