MQM-P Hints Billions Of Rupees Corruption In Gulistan-e-Sarmast Scheme

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 08:25 PM

MQM-P hints billions of rupees corruption in Gulistan-e-Sarmast scheme

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P)'s Bahali Committee leader Syed Waseem Hussain Wednesday urged a thorough inquiry into the matter of billions of rupees corruption committed in the government housing projects including Gulistan-e-Sarmast scheme in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P)'s Bahali Committee leader Syed Waseem Hussain Wednesday urged a thorough inquiry into the matter of billions of rupees corruption committed in the government housing projects including Gulistan-e-Sarmast scheme in Hyderabad.

Addressing a press conference here at HPC, he alleged that the director general and other officers of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) were involved in massive corruption and fraud and over Rs8 billion deposited by the allottees of Gulistan-e-Sarmast scheme had been usurped.

The HDA had launched the mega housing scheme of Gulistan-e-Sarmast in the year 2009 but after passage of 12 years neither water nor gas, electricity and other basic facilities had been provided in the scheme, he added.

He said the HDA had announced stage four of the Gulistan-e-Sarmast scheme two years ago and collected over Rs2 billion from residents of Hyderabad but people were still waiting for the draw for allotment of plots.

He asked the National Accountability Bureau, Anti Corruption and Sindh government to take notice of this billion rupees fraud with the people who had invested their hard-earned savings in Gulistan-e-Sarmast housing project.

Waseem Hussain said the MQM's Bahali Committee was with the affectees of Gulistan-e-Sarmast scheme and would raise its voice against corruption in this mega scheme.

