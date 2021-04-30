UrduPoint.com
NAB Expresses Satisfaction Over Its Monthly Progress

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 12:10 AM

NAB expresses satisfaction over its monthly progress

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :A high level meeting of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) headed by chairman justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Thursday expressed satisfaction on monthly progress during a report of different bureau's overall performance.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal said the excellent ratio of conviction, record recovery and subsequent deposit in national exchequer were proofs of Bureau's excellent performance.

Highlighting the achievements, he said NAB Karachi had returned Rs 13 billion to the affectees of Fazaia Housing Society. While NAB Rawalpindi recovered Rs 22 billion in fake account case.

Similarly NAB Lahore had recovered Rs 9 billion from Double Shah, Rs 1 billion in 56 public companies case and billions of rupee from fake housing societies and returned to relevant department and affectees.

Likewise NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recovered Rs 7,908 million and NAB Sukkur had recovered over Rs 15 billion in wheat scam and returned to relevant department.

Also NAB Quetta and Multan had recovered billion of rupees from corrupt elements and deposited in national exchequer.

The performance of prosecution and operation division was monitored effectively due to which the bureau was able to recover directly or indirectly Rs 490 billion from corrupt elements and deposited in the national exchequer.Due to effective monitoring and prosecution the conviction ratio remained 68.8 percent.

He said some 1,269 references having accumulated volume of Rs 950 billion are under trial in various accountability courts right now.

He said NAB is strictly pursuing the policy of accountability for all. Across the board accountability has increased the credibility of NAB. Elimination of corruption has become voice of nation. All resources are being utilised to recover the looted money from corrupt elements.

