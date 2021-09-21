NCOC lifts additional NPIs in six high risk districts amid disease decline

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday decided to lift additional non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) in six high districts due to gradual decline in disease prevalence from September 21.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar chaired the NCOC session and reviewing the gradual decline in the disease to remove additional restrictions from the districts of Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Sargodha, Gujarat and Bannu after 22 September, 2021.

The general NPIs would remain enforced till September 30 across the country which would be reviewed on September 28, 2021 at the NCOC.

The NCOC was closely monitoring the disease spread and the healthcare system on a daily basis, where the decisions would be made accordingly whenever there was a need to control the spread of the disease.

The Forum urged the masses that amid abundant availability of SinoPharm vaccine doses, the general public could complete their vaccination process without any delay. The people should get SinoPharm vaccine jab administered at their nearest vaccination center, the Forum said.