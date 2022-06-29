UrduPoint.com

No Intention To Impose Whole Of Petroleum Levy: Miftah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 29, 2022 | 02:20 PM

No intention to impose whole of petroleum levy: Miftah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Finance and Revenue Minister Miftah Ismail here on Wednesday clarified that the government had no intention to pass on the full amount of petroleum levy (Rs 50 per liter) as incorporated in the Finance Bill 2022-23 to the consumers.

"The government has got the permission from you (the house) to impose up to Rs. 50 per litter levy on petroleum products but there is no hope and intention to take the levy up to this figure", he said while speaking in the National Assembly.

The Minister also informed the members of the house that at present there is zero petroleum levy on the petroleum products.

