Operation Bunyan al-Marsoos boosts national morale: JI Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Former district Ameet Jamat e Islami Asif Ikhwani praised the Pakistan Armed Forces

for maintaining and promoting national pride through Operation Bunyan Al Marsoos.

In a statement, he said the military's decisive response to Indian aggression, terrorism,

and threats to national security had boosted the nation’s confidence.

Ikhwani said that the nation and its army united which could defeat any hostile designs.

He urged that now is the time to compel the enemy to accept Pakistan's terms, including

the resolution of the Kashmir issue and restoration of the Indus Waters Treaty.

He called for India to apologize for the martyrdom of innocent civilians and children.

“Today, our forces once again proved they are the world’s best, and the nation showed

unmatched spirit of sacrifice and courage,” he concluded.