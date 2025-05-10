Open Menu

Operation Bunyan Al-Marsoos Boosts National Morale: JI Multan

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2025 | 09:10 PM

Operation Bunyan al-Marsoos boosts national morale: JI Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Former district Ameet Jamat e Islami Asif Ikhwani praised the Pakistan Armed Forces

for maintaining and promoting national pride through Operation Bunyan Al Marsoos.

In a statement, he said the military's decisive response to Indian aggression, terrorism,

and threats to national security had boosted the nation’s confidence.

Ikhwani said that the nation and its army united which could defeat any hostile designs.

He urged that now is the time to compel the enemy to accept Pakistan's terms, including

the resolution of the Kashmir issue and restoration of the Indus Waters Treaty.

He called for India to apologize for the martyrdom of innocent civilians and children.

“Today, our forces once again proved they are the world’s best, and the nation showed

unmatched spirit of sacrifice and courage,” he concluded.

Recent Stories

NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Se ..

NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Series with revolutionary 100W c ..

6 minutes ago
 Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: ..

Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman

40 minutes ago
 US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali siste ..

US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..

1 hour ago
 Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure ..

Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor

2 hours ago
 KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters ..

KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns

2 hours ago
 Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as ..

Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens

2 hours ago
vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVol ..

Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authori ..

Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..

2 hours ago
 Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exe ..

Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..

2 hours ago
 Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-yea ..

Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after cea ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India

4 hours ago
 Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's D ..

Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's Day 2025

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan