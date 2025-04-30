Pak armed forces fully prepared to respond to any aggression by India: DG ISPR

Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry Wednesday vowed that the Pakistan Armed Forces are fully prepared to respond to any aggression by India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry Wednesday vowed that the Pakistan Armed Forces are fully prepared to respond to any aggression by India.

Addressing a press conference alongside Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and the Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan, the DG ISPR reiterated that the Pakistani nation and armed forces are determined to defend the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty at all costs.

He emphasized that the entire nation is united, and all political parties have already expressed their resolve to respond with full force in case of any Indian aggression.

The DG said that Pahalgam is 230km from the Line of Control (LoC) and questioned how it’s possible for someone to reach such a remote area within 10 minutes.

“We will focus on facts, not accusations,” he said, adding that Pakistan was presenting evidence rather than engaging in baseless allegations.

He noted that the alleged attack site is far from the nearest town of Bagh in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Displaying various visuals of the area’s geography, Lt Gen Ahmed explained that the distance from the incident site to the nearest police station was approximately 30 minutes. He questioned how an FIR could be registered in just 10 minutes.

He also criticized the Indian media for prematurely blaming Pakistani agencies within minutes of the Pahalgam incident, citing a zipline operator’s video to support what he called a false narrative.

“Why did India’s narrative immediately claim that Muslims attacked Hindus?” he asked, noting that the prime minister had also expressed concerns over the matter.

More-APP/raz-szm