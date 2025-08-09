Pak-China Oilseeds Laboratory inaugurated at AARI

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) A high-level delegation from Northwest Agriculture and Forestry University, Yangling, China, led by renowned Chinese scientists Prof Zhang Leshan and Prof Sun Daoyang, visited Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) Faisalabad to enhance cooperation in agricultural research, modern technology exchange and joint projects between the two countries.

During the visit, the delegation also inaugurated “Joint Pak-China Oilseeds Laboratory” at Oilseeds Research Institute AARI which would help in developing new oilseed varieties, improving their quality and strengthening the industrial value chain.

Speaking on the occasion, AARI Chief Scientist Agriculture Research Dr Sajid-ur-Rehman said that

establishment of the laboratory would play a dynamic role in improving oilseed quality in addition to accelerating development of high-yield and climate-resilient varieties and enhancing export potential particularly for sesame.

This laboratory would also ensure premium quality of oilseeds that can earn valuable foreign exchange for Pakistan, he added.

He said that future of agriculture lies in boosting productivity in cotton, wheat and high-value agriculture especially oilseeds, vegetables and fruits.

He stressed the need for developing climate-resilient varieties to increase yields and reduce the national import bill.

He said that collaboration with Chinese institutions would provide Pakistan with access to advanced research, directly benefiting farmers.

Wheat Research Chief Scientist Dr Javed Ahmad said that joint research projects were playing a vital role in increasing crop yields, enhancing disease resistance, and promoting modern technology.

Oilseeds Research Institute Chief Scientist Muhammad Younus briefed the delegation on ongoing research, development of new varieties and initiatives to provide farmers with quality seeds.

The new laboratory would not only accelerate research but also pave the way for self-sufficiency in local production, he added.

Chief Executive Punjab Agriculture Research board (PARB) Dr Abid Mahmood and Principal Scientist Oilseeds Hafiz Saad bin Mustafa also spoke on the occasion and underscored the importance of the visit and mutual cooperation.

This visit would prove a significant milestone in Pakistan-China agricultural collaboration in addition to opening new avenues for scientific advancement, research innovation and technology exchange, they added.

The Chinese delegation also toured joint sesame demonstration plots where they reviewed ongoing research activities, experimental crops and received a detailed briefing on modern cultivation methods, research outcomes and their practical applications.