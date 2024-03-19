Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal ties with Bahrain: President

(@Abdulla99267510)

President Asif Ali Zardari says Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal ties with Bahrain which are based on shared religion, culture and history and is desirous of further strengthening them.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 19th, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari has underscored the need for transforming the brotherly ties between Pakistan and Bahrain into a mutually rewarding economic partnership.

He was talking to Commander of the National Guard of Bahrain, General Sheikh Mohammad bin Isa bin Salman Al-Khalifa, who called on him in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The President said Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal ties with Bahrain which are based on shared religion, culture and history and is desirous of further strengthening them.

He expressed the belief that Pakistan will grow stronger as it has immense potential to become a prosperous country.

On the occasion, the visiting dignitary felicitated the President on assuming the office for the second time and expressed the hope that Pakistan would prosper under his leadership.

He reiterated Bahrain's continued support to Pakistan.

Noting the excellent defence cooperation between the two countries, the Bahraini Commander expressed his gratitude for the supportive role of the Armed Forces of Pakistan.

General Sheikh Mohammad bin Isa extended invitation to the President to visit Bahrain.