Pakistan Attaches Great Value To Its Fraternal Ties With Bahrain: President
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 19, 2024 | 03:46 PM
President Asif Ali Zardari says Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal ties with Bahrain which are based on shared religion, culture and history and is desirous of further strengthening them.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 19th, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari has underscored the need for transforming the brotherly ties between Pakistan and Bahrain into a mutually rewarding economic partnership.
He was talking to Commander of the National Guard of Bahrain, General Sheikh Mohammad bin Isa bin Salman Al-Khalifa, who called on him in Islamabad on Tuesday.
The President said Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal ties with Bahrain which are based on shared religion, culture and history and is desirous of further strengthening them.
He expressed the belief that Pakistan will grow stronger as it has immense potential to become a prosperous country.
On the occasion, the visiting dignitary felicitated the President on assuming the office for the second time and expressed the hope that Pakistan would prosper under his leadership.
He reiterated Bahrain's continued support to Pakistan.
Noting the excellent defence cooperation between the two countries, the Bahraini Commander expressed his gratitude for the supportive role of the Armed Forces of Pakistan.
General Sheikh Mohammad bin Isa extended invitation to the President to visit Bahrain.
Recent Stories
Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmiri political parties
Shadab Khan honors mother, wife with PSL 9 medal, award
US urges Taliban to stop terrorist attacks on Pakistan from Afghan Soil
Nawaz Sharif decides to travel to KSA, London
New political party to emerge soon, says Shahhid Khaqan Abbasi
Islamabad United win hearts, expresses solidarity with Palestinians
Vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography with the Premium and Elegant V30 ..
Infinix NOTE 40 series defies norms with the introduction of upto 20W MagCharge ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024
'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif
14 bodies found in Haiti capital suburb amid gang violence
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmiri political parties3 minutes ago
-
Dates outlets attracts faithful in droves ahead of Iftar7 minutes ago
-
NCP items, illegal fuel seized in Dera Ismail Khan7 minutes ago
-
WHO refurbishes 63 health facilities damaged by devastating climate induced disasters in KP7 minutes ago
-
DG RDA directs authorities to renovate Fawara Chowk parking plaza17 minutes ago
-
Ramzan Vigilance: IFA's actions dispose 25kg meat, 700 ltrs beverages17 minutes ago
-
Collective efforts stressed for clean, green environment27 minutes ago
-
India’s Hindutva policies pose threat to entire S.Asian region: APHC27 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt: decides procurement from Wednesday27 minutes ago
-
Plant for Pakistan campaign37 minutes ago
-
Gas leakage explosion, one injured37 minutes ago
-
Bike lifter held, six bikes, four rickshaws recovered37 minutes ago