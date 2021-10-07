Pakistan firmly stands by global, regional institutions & states to bring sustainable regional peace: Khattak

Minister of Defence Pervez Khattak on Thursday said Pakistan firmly stands by the global, regional institutions and states to bring sustainable peace in the region and beyond

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister of Defence Pervez Khattak on Thursday said Pakistan firmly stands by the global, regional institutions and states to bring sustainable peace in the region and beyond.

He was addressing the 24th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Regional Forum (ARF), Heads of Defence Universities, Colleges and Institutions (HDUCI) chaired by National Defence University (NDU) Pakistan and co-chaired by NDU Malaysia held here at NDU from 4-7 October, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

Khattak said Pakistan's contribution to the global war against terrorism was a clear reflection of our desire for peaceful resolution of all disputes, and that Pakistan was opposed to terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Around 21 countries (part of ARF) attended the event on campus in NDU Islamabad and virtually through Zoom-link.

Defence Minister, Pervez Khattak visited the forum and was welcomed by President NDU, Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed.

Defence Minister highlighted the purpose of the event and emphasized the importance of cooperation in security studies, peace building, and research for futuristic confidence-building in the region.

Later, military leaders and scholars from different defence institutions from ARF countries delivered presentations on the given themes and topics.