Pakistan Railways changes routes of some trains from August 17

Pakistan Railways has revised routes of some passenger trains with effect from August 17

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways has revised routes of some passenger trains with effect from August 17.

According to the notification issued here on Wednesday, route of 5-Up/6-Down GreenLine Express train, 9-Up/10-Down Allama Iqbal Express train, 35-Up/36-Down Sir Syed Express train and 41-Up/42-Down Karakurum Express train have been changed.

These trains will reach Karachi via Jahanian, Lodhran, Rohri, Tanddu Adam and Haiderabad instead of via Multan.

The GreenLine (5-Up) from Karachi Cantt will leave for Margala at 9:00 p.m. and it will reach at its destination at 9:15 p.m. on the next day via Khanpur, Khanewal and Lahore.

Likewise 6-Down GreenLine train will leave Margala at 3:00 p.

m.

and reach Karachi at 3:15 p.m. on the next day.

9-Up Allama Iqbal Express train will leave Karachi Cantt at 2:00 p.m.

and it will reach Sialkot at 2:15 p.m. on the next day via Haiderabad, Ghotki, Lodhran, Sahiwal and Lahore, whereas, 10-Down Allama Iqbal Express will leave Sialkot at 8:00 a.m. and it will reach Karachi at 7:55 a.m.

on the next day.

Sir Syed Express train will leave Karachi Cantt at 8:30 p.m. for Rawalpindi via Tandu Adam, Khanpur, Khanewal and Faisalabad while on return thesame train will leave Rawalpindi at 10:00 a.m. and reach Karachi a 9:00 a.m.

While, timings of the Karakoram Express will remain the same.