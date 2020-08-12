UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Railways Changes Routes Of Some Trains From August 17

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 07:21 PM

Pakistan Railways changes routes of some trains from August 17

Pakistan Railways has revised routes of some passenger trains with effect from August 17

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways has revised routes of some passenger trains with effect from August 17.

According to the notification issued here on Wednesday, route of 5-Up/6-Down GreenLine Express train, 9-Up/10-Down Allama Iqbal Express train, 35-Up/36-Down Sir Syed Express train and 41-Up/42-Down Karakurum Express train have been changed.

These trains will reach Karachi via Jahanian, Lodhran, Rohri, Tanddu Adam and Haiderabad instead of via Multan.

The GreenLine (5-Up) from Karachi Cantt will leave for Margala at 9:00 p.m. and it will reach at its destination at 9:15 p.m. on the next day via Khanpur, Khanewal and Lahore.

Likewise 6-Down GreenLine train will leave Margala at 3:00 p.

m.

and reach Karachi at 3:15 p.m. on the next day.

9-Up Allama Iqbal Express train will leave Karachi Cantt at 2:00 p.m.

and it will reach Sialkot at 2:15 p.m. on the next day via Haiderabad, Ghotki, Lodhran, Sahiwal and Lahore, whereas, 10-Down Allama Iqbal Express will leave Sialkot at 8:00 a.m. and it will reach Karachi at 7:55 a.m.

on the next day.

Sir Syed Express train will leave Karachi Cantt at 8:30 p.m. for Rawalpindi via Tandu Adam, Khanpur, Khanewal and Faisalabad while on return thesame train will leave Rawalpindi at 10:00 a.m. and reach Karachi a 9:00 a.m.

While, timings of the Karakoram Express will remain the same.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Faisalabad Sahiwal Rawalpindi Same Sialkot Khanewal Lodhran Ghotki Khanpur Jahanian Rohri August From P

Recent Stories

Pakistan Stock Exchange witnesses bearish trend as ..

4 minutes ago

Appeared before NAB to fulfill legal requirements: ..

4 minutes ago

Independence-day celebration generates economic ac ..

4 minutes ago

China Detects Traces of COVID-19 on Frozen Shrimps ..

4 minutes ago

Palestine Hopes to Be Among First to Receive Russi ..

26 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister 'Saddened' by Train Derailment i ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.