UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Secures 2nd Position In SA After 7 Points Jump In Global Startup Ecosystem Index-2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 day ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 11:00 PM

Pakistan secures 2nd position in SA after 7 points jump in Global Startup Ecosystem Index-2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan significantly improved its ranking in the Global Startup Ecosystem Index- 2021, entered the club of top 75 by taking a jump of seven spots and secured second place in the South Asian region.

The overall growth in the startup sector was the result of an improved ranking of individual cities in Pakistan when it comes to entrepreneurial advancements, according to a report issued by the StartupBlink.

The report said that Lahore was the highest-ranking city in Pakistan in terms of startup activity, and has jumped 14 places to 257 spots at the global level and 4th in the South Asian region.

On the other hand, Islamabad jumped 122 places at the global level and was now at 437th spot, while in South Asia the city was ranked at 15th on the basis of startup activity.

Other cities witnessing a rise in the startup activity ranking include Rawalpindi, which jumped 21 spots and was now at 956 spot, and Faisalabad, ranked 5th nationally, jumped 38 spots to 960 at the global level.

A total of 8 cities of Pakistan have rankings at the global level. Two new addition to the ranking table include Jhelum which is ranked 6 at the National level and 988 at global, and Multan, ranked 7th nationally and 990th globally.

There was around 97 percent increase in Pakistan's venture capital funding in 2020 that contributed to the country's growth as a startup ecosystem hub.

The Global Startup Ecosystem Index is world's most Comprehensive Organization ranking of 1,000 cities and 100 countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad World Rawalpindi Jhelum Hub 2020 Top Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

12 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

9 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

9 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

9 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.