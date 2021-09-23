Pakistan secures 2nd position in SA after 7 points jump in Global Startup Ecosystem Index-2021

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan significantly improved its ranking in the Global Startup Ecosystem Index- 2021, entered the club of top 75 by taking a jump of seven spots and secured second place in the South Asian region.

The overall growth in the startup sector was the result of an improved ranking of individual cities in Pakistan when it comes to entrepreneurial advancements, according to a report issued by the StartupBlink.

The report said that Lahore was the highest-ranking city in Pakistan in terms of startup activity, and has jumped 14 places to 257 spots at the global level and 4th in the South Asian region.

On the other hand, Islamabad jumped 122 places at the global level and was now at 437th spot, while in South Asia the city was ranked at 15th on the basis of startup activity.

Other cities witnessing a rise in the startup activity ranking include Rawalpindi, which jumped 21 spots and was now at 956 spot, and Faisalabad, ranked 5th nationally, jumped 38 spots to 960 at the global level.

A total of 8 cities of Pakistan have rankings at the global level. Two new addition to the ranking table include Jhelum which is ranked 6 at the National level and 988 at global, and Multan, ranked 7th nationally and 990th globally.

There was around 97 percent increase in Pakistan's venture capital funding in 2020 that contributed to the country's growth as a startup ecosystem hub.

The Global Startup Ecosystem Index is world's most Comprehensive Organization ranking of 1,000 cities and 100 countries.