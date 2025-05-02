Pakistan to raise Indus Water treaty issue at all important forums: State Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) State Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik on Friday said that Pakistan would raise Indus Water Treaty

issue at all important forums. All parties conference (APC), would also be summoned soon to discuss important issue, he said while talking to a private television channel.

All political parties have agreed to call APC in the current situation, he said. The national assembly session would be held on May 5, to pass resolution against India, he added.

In reply to a question about Indian aggression, he said Pakistan Armed Forces are fully prepared to respond to any misadventure.