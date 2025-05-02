Open Menu

Pakistan To Raise Indus Water Treaty Issue At All Important Forums: State Minister For Law And Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2025 | 11:29 PM

Pakistan to raise Indus Water treaty issue at all important forums: State Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik

State Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik on Friday said that Pakistan would raise Indus Water Treaty

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) State Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik on Friday said that Pakistan would raise Indus Water Treaty

issue at all important forums. All parties conference (APC), would also be summoned soon to discuss important issue, he said while talking to a private television channel.

All political parties have agreed to call APC in the current situation, he said. The national assembly session would be held on May 5, to pass resolution against India, he added.

In reply to a question about Indian aggression, he said Pakistan Armed Forces are fully prepared to respond to any misadventure.

Recent Stories

Transparent, impartial investigation imperative in ..

Transparent, impartial investigation imperative into Pahalgam attack: Dr. Victor ..

2 minutes ago
 SEPA’s anti-emission campaign; 356 smoke emittin ..

SEPA’s anti-emission campaign; 356 smoke emitting vehicles fined

2 minutes ago
 NA seeks investigation into PN&MC Secretary's alle ..

NA seeks investigation into PN&MC Secretary's allegations

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan to raise Indus Water treaty issue at all ..

Pakistan to raise Indus Water treaty issue at all important forums: State Minist ..

2 minutes ago
 DPM, Danish FM exchange views on bilateral, region ..

DPM, Danish FM exchange views on bilateral, regional issues

2 minutes ago
 BBoIT engages Livestock Dept to boost sector inves ..

BBoIT engages Livestock Dept to boost sector investment

40 minutes ago
Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies 2-day power suspension progra ..

41 minutes ago
 India not ready to resolve Kashmir issue as per UN ..

India not ready to resolve Kashmir issue as per UNSC resolutions: Dr. Faisal

41 minutes ago
 India attempting to exploit Pahalgam incident for ..

India attempting to exploit Pahalgam incident for strategic gains: Rana Sanaulla ..

41 minutes ago
 AC chairs meeting regarding removal of encroachmen ..

AC chairs meeting regarding removal of encroachment

41 minutes ago
 Any Indian aggression to be responded to surely, d ..

Any Indian aggression to be responded to surely, decisively; vows top army brass

41 minutes ago
 Canals to remain closed due to water scarcity from ..

Canals to remain closed due to water scarcity from May 5-10

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan