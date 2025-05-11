Pakistani citizens paying tributes to their mothers with emotional digital posts

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Pakistan joins the world in celebrating the unwavering love and dedication of mothers everywhere, with social media platforms overflowing with heartfelt messages that honour the unconditional love and sacrifices of mothers.

According to a media report aired on a private news channel, Mother's Day in Pakistan was marked by children showing gratitude to their mothers through thoughtful gestures, gifts and quality time spent together.

Pakistanis are paying rich tribute to their mothers who have shaped their lives, sharing stories, photos and videos that highlight the importance of motherhood and the impact of mothers on their families.

The streets of Pakistan were also seen abuzz with activity as children rushed to cake and flower shops and gift stores to pick out the perfect treats for their mothers, claimed a worker in the famous bakery shop.

A resident of Karachi said, "I have planned a surprise party for my mom with her favourite cake and flowers. She deserves all the love and appreciation."

A mother of two expressed gratitude, "I am overwhelmed with love and appreciation from my children. It is a special day that makes me feel loved and cherished."

Sweet Treats Bakery in Islamabad offers a discount on bulk cake orders for Mother's Day celebrations, stating, "We want to make this day special for all the mothers out there.

"

A flower shop in Karachi also sees a high demand for roses, carnations and lilies. "We are working overtime to meet the demand for Mother's Day bouquets," said the owner.

Mother's Day is a special occasion for brands too which have been showing appreciation for mothers everywhere. Many popular brands in Pakistan are offering exclusive deals and discounts on Mother's Day, said a mother in Islamabad shopping mall.

Some people also visited graveyards on Mother's Day to pay respects to their mothers who have passed away.

As one visitor in Rawalpindi said, "I came to my mom's grave to offer prayers and flowers.

It is my way of celebrating Mother's Day and showing her that I still love and miss her."

Another citizen while sharing an Instagram post said, "Visiting my mom's grave on Mother's Day helps me remember the sacrifices she made for me and my family.

I will always cherish the memories we made together." These visits serve as a poignant reminder of the enduring bond between mothers and their children, even in death, said another post sharing on facebook.