'Panahgahs' Gets 40 Hand-washing Booths To Keep Coronavirus At Bay

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 05:30 PM

'Panahgahs' gets 40 hand-washing booths to keep coronavirus at bay

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :The management of Shelter Homes (Panahgah) has installed 40 hand-washing booths at its facilities of major cities to keep the coronavirus at bay through promotion of hygiene habits among the dwellers.

"With the help of a Strengthening Participatory Organization, we have installed at least three hand-washing booths at each 'Panah gah' of Lahore and the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad," Prime Minister's Focal Person on Shelter Homes Naseem ur Rehman told the media here at 'Tarlai Panah gah' during his routine inspection visit.

'Tarlai Panah gah', which is among the eight shelter homes of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, is located at the Federal capital's outskirts and provide night stay and food to around 150 homeless and needy every day.

Giving break-up, he said three hand-washing stations at each 'Panahgah' of Islamabad, located at various areas including Tarlai, sector G-9, Bara Kahu, Sabzi Mandi, had been installed.

He said four booths had been placed at a 'Panahgah' located at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, three each at Jinnah Hospital Lahore and Social Welfare Complex Dar ul Sakoon, Old Age Home shelter homes, two each Panah Gah Raliway Station Lahore and Panah Gah Thoker Niaz Baig and several at others.

"In the prevailing situation, hand-washing booths at the 'Panah gahs' will work as critical equipment in combating the deadly virus which has devoured several lives across the world," said the focal person.

As of now, he said almost 40,000 daily wage earners were being benefited from the hand-washing facility on regular basis.

Naseem said multiple initiatives had been taken to make the shelter homes clean and green places under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Disinfection of all the facilities had been made sure to prevent the pandemic outbreak at the places, he added.

The focal person said saplings of different plant species had been planted in vicinities of the shelter homes to enhance greenery at the facilities.

He said all the shelter homes had been provided medical supplies after the migrant daily wage earners had started returning to the major cities in search of employment.

Teams were deputed at shelter homes to hold face to face interaction with its dwellers and sensitize them about the precautions required for preventing the virus spread.

He said the service providers at shelter homes had been asked to strictly adhere to the corona precautionary measures so that behavioral changes could be brought among its dwellers. "We are trying to evolve a new norm around the 'Panah gahs', especially among the risk population so they could protect themselves," he remarked.

