Partly Cloudy, Humid Weather Forecast For Most KP

Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2022 | 12:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Wednesday forecast that mainly partly cloudy and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, it said that rain and thunderstorm associated with gusty winds were likely to occur at scattered places over Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Shangla, Swat, Malakand, Chitral, Bunner, Lower & Upper Dir, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber and Kurram districts.

Moreover, rain-thunderstorm associated with gusty winds are likely to occur at isolated places in Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Kohat, Hangu, Orakzai, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Karak, Tank, D.I Khan, North and South Waziristan districts.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 40°C in Dera Ismail Khan.

