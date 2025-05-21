Open Menu

PBM Assistant Director Briefs DC On Welfare Projects In Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2025 | 05:00 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Assistant Director, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), Kohat, Ghaffar Khan Wednesday called on Deputy Commissioner (DC), Abdul Akram Chitrali and briefed the DC on the ongoing PBM welfare projects the district.

During the meeting the assistant director said that three major projects were being successfully implemented under Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal in the district.

Under Pakistan Sweet Home, 100 orphan children were currently being educated free of cost at Oxford school, KDA, he added.

Along with education, the children are provided with free accommodation, food, uniforms and daily necessities.

The Assistant Director said the second project was comprised of Vocational and Computer Center, where 100 girls were being given free technical and computer training.

Along with training, they were also given gadgets, certificates and a monthly stipend so that they could become financially independent, he added.

The third important project is SRCL Primary School, where 120 students are being provided free education, stipend, uniforms and books. The deputy commissioner appreciated the PBM initiatives and said that these projects were supporting the disadvantaged sections of the society and were also paving the way for a bright future for them.

APP/azq/378

