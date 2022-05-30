UrduPoint.com

PDWP Approves Rs 5304 Mln Developmental Schemes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2022 | 06:24 PM

PDWP approves Rs 5304 mln developmental schemes

The Provincial Development Working Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 21st meeting held here Monday approved developmental schemes worth Rs 5304 million

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :The Provincial Development Working Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 21st meeting held here Monday approved developmental schemes worth Rs 5304 million.

The party meeting was chaired by Additional Chief Secretary, Shahab Ali Shah approved 12 projects pertaining to Communication and Works, Health, Social Welfare and Elementary and Secondary education for the uplift of the province.

The approved projects include up-gradation of hospitals such as RHC to Category D in District Buner, Basic health Unit to Category D in Chamkani Peshawar, Category D to Category C in Katlang Mardan and scope of few projects enhanced.

The other projects were reconstruction of Women and Child Liaqat Memorial Teaching Hospital Kohat, Upgradation of RHC Oghi to Category D in District Mansehra and Civil Hospital of Sherwan Abbottabad to Category D in health sector, construction of Qalandarabad Bypass Abbottabad, Installation of Optical Fiber Networking, upgradation of existing I.T System of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission, Establishment of Bolo Helpline Center for Gender Based Violence at Peshawar and purchase of furniture and equipments for school to be constructed under FIP.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Abbottabad Mansehra Kohat Mardan Buner Oghi Women Million KPPSC

Recent Stories

Sindh Rescue -1122 Service to be launched on Tues ..

Sindh Rescue -1122 Service to be launched on Tuesday

2 minutes ago
 DC for stern action against artificial shortage, p ..

DC for stern action against artificial shortage, profiteering of fertilizer

2 minutes ago
 Three pedestrians die after hit by mini truck

Three pedestrians die after hit by mini truck

2 minutes ago
 About 60% of Ukrainian Refugees Returned Home - In ..

About 60% of Ukrainian Refugees Returned Home - Interior Ministry Adviser

2 minutes ago
 Russian, Israeli Senior Officials Discuss Developm ..

Russian, Israeli Senior Officials Discuss Development of Bilateral Relations - M ..

4 minutes ago
 Two Punjab Highway Patrolling constables suspended ..

Two Punjab Highway Patrolling constables suspended

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.