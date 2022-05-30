PDWP approves Rs 5304 mln developmental schemes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Provincial Development Working Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 21st meeting held here Monday approved developmental schemes worth Rs 5304 million

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :The Provincial Development Working Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 21st meeting held here Monday approved developmental schemes worth Rs 5304 million.

The party meeting was chaired by Additional Chief Secretary, Shahab Ali Shah approved 12 projects pertaining to Communication and Works, Health, Social Welfare and Elementary and Secondary education for the uplift of the province.

The approved projects include up-gradation of hospitals such as RHC to Category D in District Buner, Basic health Unit to Category D in Chamkani Peshawar, Category D to Category C in Katlang Mardan and scope of few projects enhanced.

The other projects were reconstruction of Women and Child Liaqat Memorial Teaching Hospital Kohat, Upgradation of RHC Oghi to Category D in District Mansehra and Civil Hospital of Sherwan Abbottabad to Category D in health sector, construction of Qalandarabad Bypass Abbottabad, Installation of Optical Fiber Networking, upgradation of existing I.T System of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission, Establishment of Bolo Helpline Center for Gender Based Violence at Peshawar and purchase of furniture and equipments for school to be constructed under FIP.